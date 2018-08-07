Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 07 August, 2018 13:09 IST

Asus Zenfone Live with Android Go launched quietly without notice at $109

The Asus Zenfone Live comes with Snapdragon 425, 1 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and has a 5.5-inch display.

Without any notice, Asus on 6 August launched the Asus ZenFone Live which also is its first Android Oreo Go-Edition smartphone, and it packs 1 GB of RAM with 16 GB internal storage.

The Asus Zenfone Live is priced at $109 (about Rs 7,500) comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core processor. It has a compact 5.5-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 82% screen-to-body ratio. The storage can be expanded up to 2 TB.

Asus Zenfone Live. Image: Asus Official Website

Asus Zenfone Live. Image: Asus Official Website

Coming to the camera, the phone has a 13 MP camera at the rear with f/2.0 aperture and phase-detection autofocus. The camera further comes with five camera modes and eight filters. The front-facing camera has a 5 MP unit with a f/2.4 aperture and supports LED flash. Videos can be recorded at 1080p at 30 fps.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports WLAN 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi direct and GPS, AGPS, GLO, BDS for navigation. It has an accelerator, e-compass, gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. It can also support two sim cards. Both the SIM card slots support 3G WCDMA / 4G LTE network band, but only one can connect to 3G WCDMA / 4G LTE service at a time.

Android Oreo Go-Edition runs the device and the battery capacity of the phone is 3,000 mAh

The device is available in four colours, midnight black, space blue, shimmer gold and rose pink, but currently on the midnight black is up for sale, and only in the US markets.

