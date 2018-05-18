ASUS ZenFone Live L1, the latest budget smartphone by ASUS has been officially launched in Indonesia. The phone runs Android Oreo with the ZenUI 5 skin, unlike the previously announced ZenFone Live L1, which ran Android Oreo Go edition.

The smartphone comes in two variants. The device has been priced at Rp 1.399.000 (around Rs 6,700) for the 2 GB RAM + 16 GB internal storage variant. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant has been priced at Rp 1.699.000 (around Rs 8,150). The official details about the Android Go versions have not been released.

Coming to the specifications of the ZenFone Live L1, the phone will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC along with an Adreno 308 GPU and will be available in 2 GB RAM + 16 GB internal storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variants. The memory can be expanded up to 2 TB.

The display is a 5.4-inch HD+ FullView IPS unit and doesn't feature a notch.

The rear camera is a 13 MP unit with LED flash. The front-facing camera features a 5 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the phone features a dual-SIM+microSD card slot, a microUSB port with OTG support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE. Powering the device is a 3,000 mAh battery.

The phone is available in Midnight Black, Shimmer Gold, Rose Pink, and Space Blue.