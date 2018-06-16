In a quiet launch in Taiwan, Asus launched its new AR and VR-centric smartphone called the Zenfone Ares.

As of now, there is no news of the device coming to the India market, and is limited to Taiwan for now.

The Asus Zenfone Ares features a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and QHD resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset, which is accompanied with 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone’s hardware is compatible with Google's ARCore technology.

In terms of camera, the Zenfone Ares sports a 23 MP sensor, which has a high-res PixelMaster 3.0 lens. The camera also features motion tracking and depth sensing to enable Augmented Reality Experience. Up front, the smartphone sports a 8 MP sensor.

The Zenfone Ares runs Android Nougat out-of-the-box. Fueling the device is a 3,300mAh battery, which comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The Asus Zenfone Ares is priced at TWD 9,999, which translates to about Rs 23,000.

In July 2017, Asus launched the Zenfone AR in India, the highlight of which was its support for augmented reality, as its name suggests. It sport a TriCam system designed in collaboration with Google for augmented reality applications.