OnePlus 6's greatest competitor, the Asus ZenFone 5Z has just received a major update that will improve many of the camera features on the device. The biggest change is that the ZenFone 5Z will now be able to click RAW format images which would make the pictures taken easier to edit.

Apart from that, the phone will also get a new Panorama image mode and there will also be a function which will turn on the flash while shooting images in Pro mode. Also, the new update will enable users to shift between the on/off buttons in electronic image stabilisation (EIS) mode.

The camera's image quality and post-processing have also been improved as per the update changelog. In general, the update also introduces general bug fixes and performance issues in the phone.

The notch-bearing Asus ZenFone 5Z sports a large, 6.2-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is globally available in three variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, a 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage and the top of the line 8 GB RAM variant with 256 GB storage.

The 5Z features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and a dual-camera setup. The camera setup includes a 12 MP + 8 MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures and 1.4-micron pixel size. Asus also throws in a 3,300 mAh battery into the phone with support for fast charging.

As far as connectivity goes, we get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and a micro USB port. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back and the phone runs on Asus' ZenUI 5.0 built on top of Android Oreo.