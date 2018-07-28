ASUS has announced a new 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage variant of its flagship Zenfone 5Z smartphone. The company said that the device will be priced at Rs 36,999, and will be available starting 30 July on Flipkart exclusively.

Except for the RAM and storage, the smartphone comes with pretty much the same specifications as the Zenfone 5Z launched earlier this month. To recall, the Zenfone 5Z is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch SuperIPS FHD+ display. In terms of optics, it sport a dual-camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP camera. Up front is an 8 MP sensor.

The Zenfone 5Z has dual 5-magnet speakers that put out stereo sound powered by dual NXP amplifiers.

The device has four 0.06-mm slim carbon cooling pads that efficiently dissipate heat and maintain top performance at all times, the company claimed.

Further, fueling the Zenfone 5Z is a 3,300 mAh battery, with Qualcomm "QuickCharge" 3.0 fast-charge technology. The smartphone also features what it calls AI charging, which is apparently aimed at maximizing the smartphone's the battery life.

Additionally, there are face unlock, rear fingerprint sensor and the integrated NFC features in the smartphone.

With inputs from IANS.