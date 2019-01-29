tech2 News Staff

Asus has started rolling out the Android 9 Pie update for the ZenFone 5Z smartphone in India. Asus had spoken about the update way back in November.

As per the company, the update has been made available to users via the over-the-air (OTA) mode.

Like all software updates, this too is expected to roll out in batches. But if you are getting extremely desperate to get a bite of the pie and cannot wait anymore for the OTA notification, you can try booting the update manually by going to the Settings, then selecting the About option and opening the System Update.

The update is over 1,080 MB in size. The phone is claimed to get an all-new contextual pop-up volume bar, a new Magnifier feature for easier copy-and-paste option along with an improvement in the overall system performance.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z was initially running on the Android 8.0 Oreo. It was introduced at the Mobile World Congress in February 2018 and had hit the Indian market by July 2018 at Rs 29,999.

There have been rumours about the Asus ROG and the Max Pro M1 expected to get the Android 9 Pie update as well.

Specifications of Asus ZenFone 5Z

The ZenFone 5Z features a 6.2-inch SuperIPS FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and at least 6 GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, it sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP camera. Up front is an 8 MP sensor. Fueling the 5Z is a 3,300 mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's QuickCharge 3.0.

If you are interested to know further about the phone, head here for our in-depth review.

