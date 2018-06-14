ASUS Zenfone 5Z arrived in Europe almost after four months since its official announcement back at MWC 2018, and clearly comes with a cheaper price tag than the OnePlus 6. The company is also offering a limited-time discount and currently, it is the cheapest Snapdragon 845 phone in Europe.

The device is priced at €499 (around Rs 40,000) for its 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant, but if ordered between now and 15 July, there is a rebate of €50 (around Rs 4,000). The OnePlus 6 model with the same memory is priced at €520 (around Rs 42,000). In India, the phone is much cheaper at Rs 34,999.

The rebate makes the Zenfone 5Z €70 (around Rs 5,600) cheaper than the OnePlus 6. There is also €50 (around Rs 4,000) off for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage model, which was originally priced at €600 (around Rs 48,000).

In terms of display, the phone has a 6.2-inch display with a 1080 x 2246 resolution. Of course, it has a notch at the top of the display.

The phone also has an edge-to-edge 2.5D-curved screen.

The device has a dual rear camera setup with a 12 MP sensor and f/1.8 lens paired with an 8 MP camera unit with an f/2.0 aperture. The front facing the camera features an 8 MP camera unit.

Running on the device is Android 8.1 Oreo complete with the ZenUI 5.0 overlay. A 3,300mAh battery rounds out the spec sheet.