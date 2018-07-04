Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
04 July, 2018

Asus ZenFone 5Z launch event: Where and how to watch the livestream

The live stream for the ZenFone 5z launch event is expected to begin at 12:30 pm.

After months of waiting and weeks of leaks and rumours suggesting an imminent launch, Asus is finally launching its flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 5Z in India later today.

Asus ZenFone 5Z.

Asus has partnered up with e-commerce major, Flipkart to not only promote and sell its latest flagship but is also entrusting the company the rights to live stream the launch event. The live stream is expected to begin at 12:30 pm and you can watch it by clicking here.

Now, the ZenFone 5Z is not really a brand new smartphone from Asus. Launched back in February at MWC, Barcelona, we do know everything about the smartphone since it has been announced in several Asian and North American market before being brought to India.

Aiming to go neck-to-neck with the OnePlus 6 in the budget flagship smartphone market, the Asus ZenFone 5Z sports a large, 6.2-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and notch on the top. The device is globally available in three variants which are, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and the top of the line 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage. We will have to wait to find out whether all three variants will be made available in India as well.

The phone also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU and a dual-camera setup. The camera has 12 MP + 8 MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures and 1.4-micron pixel size.

As far as connectivity goes, we get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and a micro USB port. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back and the phone runs on Asus' ZenUI 5.0 built on top of Android Oreo. Powering the entire setup is a 3,300 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

