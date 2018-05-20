Asus has unveiled a new premium laptop called the ZenBook Pro 15 (UX550GD) that arrives with a 4K display and the latest Intel i9 chipset. What makes it even cooler, is the fact that it is just 18.9 mm thin and weighs in at 1.86 kg.

While Asus has not announced the price of this new laptop, we do know that the device will be sold in just one finish, which is Deep Dive Blue. The single colour option comes with a rose gold accents. It's design appears to be thin and should feel light considering that its weighs a mere 1.86 kgs and is built from a “precision-engineered solid-aluminium unibody".

Asus uses a dual fan cooling system with 3 heat pipes to keep the system cool and running smoothly.

The 15.6-inch touchscreen display with a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution comes with NanoEdge technology, meaning there’s more display and less bezel. The display also supports the Asus Pen.

Inside, Asus went with the latest 8th Generation Intel hexa-core CPU that is complimented with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. Asus claims that the new chipset offers 29 percent better performance compared to the previous generation and can boost its clock speed to 4.5 GHz when needed. The GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 RAM allows for running heavier applications and also fuels the video playback on that 4K display.

The laptop offers 1 TB of internal storage with a PCIi x4 SSD that delivers 3000 MB/s read speeds and also comes with 16 GB DDR4 RAM.

The new Asus ZenBook Pro 15 offes a 3.5 mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI port and two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.

As for battery, the ZenBook Pro 15 offers a 71 Wh lithium-polymer battery which according to Asus should deliver up to 9.5 hours on a single charge. Charging too is fast, with fast-charge technology, letting users charge the laptop up to 60 percent in just 45 minutes.