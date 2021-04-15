Thursday, April 15, 2021Back to
Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Duo Pro 15 OLED with secondary display launched at Rs 99,990, Rs 2,39,990 respectively

The ZenBook Duo 14 is now available for purchase, while the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED will go on sale by May.


FP TrendingApr 15, 2021 12:09:30 IST

Asus has launched two new laptops in India - ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED. The launch took place via an online event. The new laptops come with a dual-display design that adds a secondary display – ScreenPad Plus – along with the main laptop display. According to the company, both laptops come with the new Active Aerodynamic System Plus system, that uses "the ErgoLift hinge and tilting ScreenPad Plus mechanisms" to increase overall cooling airflow by up to 49 percent.

ZenBook Duo 14. Image: Asus India

Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 specification

The ZenBook Duo 14 comes with 11th generation Intel Core processors and carries Intel’s Evo verification, while the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED has 10th-gen Intel processors, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. The ZenBook Duo 14 is priced at Rs 99,990 onwards and the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is costing Rs 2,39,990 onwards.

Coming to specifications, the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 comes with a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 100 percent sRGB coverage and 400 nits of peak brightness. The display has a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, while the secondary screen is a 12.65-inch ScreenPad that has a 1,920 × 1,080 pixels resolution and includes stylus support.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15. Image: Asus India

ZenBook Pro Duo 15. Image: Asus India

Looking at the connectivity, the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-A port, one HDMI port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 has been given a 70Wh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 17 hours of usage on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15, features a 15.6-inch 4K NanoEdge OLED display with touch support. The display boasts of 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. This laptop has a 14.1-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus display with 3,840×1,100 resolution. The secondary display on this is touch-sensitive on the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED as well. Regards the connectivity, the laptop has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB Gen 2 type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The laptop packs a 92Wh battery.

The ZenBook Duo 14 is now available for purchase, while the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED will go on sale by May. Both the new laptops will be up for sale on leading sites like Amazon and Flipkart. Customers can even purchase them offline through retailers like Asus Exclusive stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

