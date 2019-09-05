tech2 News Staff

Asus has announced a bunch of things at IFA 2019, starting with the ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition which comes with 1 TB of storage and is priced at €1,199. Alongside the phone, Asus also announced its latest smartwatch called the Asus VivoWatch SP.

The Asus VivoWatch SP boasts of electrocardiogram (ECG) feature just like the Apple iPhone Series 4. The VivoWatch SP can also track your blood pressure and stress levels according to Asus. It comes with an optical heart rate sensor underneath the watch, as well as on the side, just above the physical button. Just like the Apple Watch, you place your thumb on the optical sensor on the side and you will get a picture of your heart's health with the ECG monitoring.

The Taiwanese giant has also promised whopping 14-day battery life, but it isn't known if this will be with the GPS turned on. Asus has used a super reflective low power display instead of an LCD or OLED display.

The GPS and altimeter present on the VivoWatch are meant to help you out with tracking precise exercise data.

According to Asus, the VivoWatch SP will learn your usage habits over a week and will make suggestions to ensure that you are leading a healthier life. This will be done via the Asus AI Health app which the watch is paired with.

Asus VivoWatch SP will also be able to measure your Pulse oxygenation (blood oxygenation levels) and track sleep patterns, where again it will check your blood oxygenation levels as well. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres (5 ATM pressure).

The details on the resolution of the display or the price are not yet known. It will be launching in Q4 2019.

