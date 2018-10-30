Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 30 October, 2018 17:29 IST

Asus VivoBook S15, S14 laptops launches from Rs 69,990 and Rs 54,990, respectively

Both the devices are the first in the Asus VivoBook series to feature three-sided "NanoEdge" design.

Taiwanese consumer electronics company Asus on 30 October launched its lightweight Windows 10 laptops  VivoBook "S15" (S530) and "S14" (S430) in India at a starting price of Rs 69,990 and Rs 54,990, respectively.

The VivoBook "S15" and "S14" come in firmament green, star grey, silver blue, gunmetal and icicle gold colours.

Both the devices are the first in the Asus VivoBook series to feature three-sided "NanoEdge" design that has narrower bezels along the top and sides of the display.

Asus Vivobook S15. Image: Asus

Asus Vivobook S15. Image: Asus

"This gives "S15" an 86 percent and "S14" an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thus, offering an immersive experience in a compact package. The panels also feature wide-view technology and colour reproduction for life-like visuals even when viewed from extreme positions," the company said in a statement.

Both the devices are powered by 8th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

The 15.6-inch "S15" weighs 1.8 kg while the 14-inch "S14" weighs 1.4 kg.

"They can easily slip into laptop or travel bags, even backpacks and be one's constant companions," the company added.

