Asus to open 1,000 new retail points in India over the next year as the company plans on expanding its offline presence

Currently, the company has products available at over 6,000 retail points which include over 1,100 such points of sale as well as 5,000 traditional dealer shops.


TechSamvadDec 28, 2020 17:43:47 IST

Taiwanese tech company Asus will be adding about 1,000 retail points over the next year, it said in a press release. The company, which had 7.5 percent share in the Indian PC segment in the September quarter (as per IDC), currently has its products available at over 6,000 retail points which include over 1,100 such points of sale as well as 5,000 traditional dealer shops. along with online channels. "Post lifting of lockdown, the demand continues to be strong. From about 2.5 lakh units a month, the sales for the industry have doubled and the trend is expected to continue for some time as people continue to work and study from home," Asus India Business Head of Consumer and Gaming PC (System Business Group) Arnold Su told PTI.

Asus logo on the Asus Z6 smartphone.

He added that the company saw 39 percent growth in October 2020 over the same month last year.

"We want to continue this strong momentum. One of the reasons for our strong performance is the outreach we made in the past few months - both online and offline. We have 120 exclusive stores (Asus Exclusive Stores or AES) in India, and are present in premium shop in shops (100 at the end of September) and smaller points of sale at various dealer points," he said.

"All these efforts are bearing fruits for us and we have been able to grow our share in the Indian market. While we continue to focus on bringing an expansive feature-packed portfolio of products across price points, we also want to ensure customers can easily procure these devices," Su said.

"This will include taking the number of AES to 200 (from 120), premium shop-in-shops to 2,000 (from 1,100) along with expansion of dealer shops as well," he added.

