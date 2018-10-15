Having launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 earlier this year and managing to compete with OnePlus, Asus now appears to be going right after Xiaomi in the budget segment. The company is now launching two new smartphones for the Indian market on 17 October.

Asus put out a tweet from its official handle revealing the date, but, as is generally the case, did not mention the names of the two phones. The image in the tweet also carries the Flipkart logo, which clearly signifies that the two phones in question will definitely be Flipkart exclusives.

As per a report by GizmoChina, Asus has also reached out to media publications in India with invites for the launch event, which is taking place in New Delhi. The teaser image also states that this is a global launch so they haven't been unveiled anywhere else.

At ASUS, we are constantly looking to innovate and make our products befitting to the Indian Market. Tune in to the live stream on 17th October and witness the launch of our two new smartphones in India! Including a Global First! Watch this space for more. pic.twitter.com/3EONkpkL2i — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) October 14, 2018

While Asus keeps us guessing, rumour has it that one of the two smartphones that the Taiwanese company is planning to launch is the successor to the Max Pro M1. Touted as the Zenfone Max Pro M2, the smartphone did recently get certified by a Russian regulatory body and fans suggest that there is a possibility of it being launched in India.

As for the other smartphone, there are no clues as to what it could be, but we'll definitely find out soon enough. Asus has confirmed that they will be live-streaming the event, so do tune in on 17 October for more details on that.