Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 15 October, 2018 18:32 IST

Asus to launch two new Flipkart-exclusive smartphones in India on 17 October

Both the smartphone that Asus is planning to launch on 17 October will be global firsts.

Having launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 earlier this year and managing to compete with OnePlus, Asus now appears to be going right after Xiaomi in the budget segment. The company is now launching two new smartphones for the Indian market on 17 October.

The ZenFone Max Pro may look dull and subdued when you look at it, but considering the size of the display and the package overall, it feels well built and snug in hand. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The ZenFone Max Pro may look dull and subdued when you look at it, but considering the size of the display and the package overall, it feels well built and snug in hand. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Asus put out a tweet from its official handle revealing the date, but, as is generally the case, did not mention the names of the two phones. The image in the tweet also carries the Flipkart logo, which clearly signifies that the two phones in question will definitely be Flipkart exclusives.

As per a report by GizmoChina, Asus has also reached out to media publications in India with invites for the launch event, which is taking place in New Delhi. The teaser image also states that this is a global launch so they haven't been unveiled anywhere else.

While Asus keeps us guessing, rumour has it that one of the two smartphones that the Taiwanese company is planning to launch is the successor to the Max Pro M1. Touted as the Zenfone Max Pro M2, the smartphone did recently get certified by a Russian regulatory body and fans suggest that there is a possibility of it being launched in India.

As for the other smartphone, there are no clues as to what it could be, but we'll definitely find out soon enough. Asus has confirmed that they will be live-streaming the event, so do tune in on 17 October for more details on that.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

Asus ZenFone

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 sells one million units in India in under six months

Oct 06, 2018

Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 gets certified revealing their model numbers

Oct 07, 2018

science

#MeToo

#MeToo: Award-winning IISc researcher to quit after sexual harassment allegations

Oct 15, 2018

Climate Change

Trump doesnt think climate change is a hoax, suggests it will change back again

Oct 15, 2018

ISRO Incubators

ISRO's space incubator to nurture startups creating cutting-edge space technology

Oct 15, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover stays silent as Mars approaches dust clearing season

Oct 15, 2018