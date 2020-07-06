tech2 News Staff

Asus recently launched its TUF series that includes the A15 (Review) and A17 in India and claims to have experienced good response from buyers -- the units were sold out in 20 days, which Asus claims is equivalent to their average sale in 60-75 days.

Asus is about to launch yet another NoteBook (the Asus M4331A) in India today. It will come in four colour options: Resolute Red, Indie Black, Dreamy White and Gaia Green.

The new model will be powered by a 4th-gen Ryzen processor and will sport a nano-edge display with an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will come with a fingerprint scanner and will be equipped with a 50Whr battery that can last up to 12 hours, and supports fast charging. The battery will charge from zero to 60 percent in about 49 minutes. The laptop will come with Harman Kardon audio and the latest WiFi 6 for connectivity. It will also feature a backlit keyboard.

The laptop will be 15.9 mm in thickness and will weigh 1.4 kg. Asus' upcoming laptop will go on sale today in India, on Amazon and Flipkart.