Asus StudioBook S with NVIDIA Quadro P3200 and 17-inch display unveiled at CES 2019

The Asus StudioBook S laptop boasts a slim-bezel NanoEdge display and has a Turquoise Grey finish.

tech2 News Staff Jan 07, 2019 16:37 PM IST

CES 2019 is underway and tech companies are unveiling laptop after laptop after laptop.

Among them is Asus which launched the Zenbook S13 laptop and now has also unveiled the Asus StudioBook S which is claimed to be one of the world's slimmest laptops to feature NVIDIA Quadro P3200 graphics.

The laptop is packed with Intel Xeon processors along with up to 64 GB RAM and a whopping 4 TB of SSD storage.

Asus StudioBook S. Image: Asus

Asus StudioBook S. Image: Asus

The laptop boasts of a slim-bezel NanoEdge display and has a Turquoise Grey finish with Rose Gold highlights, giving it a classy feel.

The Asus StudioBook S has a 17-inch display in a 16:10 aspect ratio, but because of the bezels, it's small enough to fit in a case for a 15-inch laptop.

Measuring just 0.72 inches (18.29 mm) thick and weighing just 5.27 pounds (2.39 kg), the powerful laptop can be easily carried along anywhere.

The laptop supports a 97 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut on the 17-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,200) NanoEdge display.

The Asus StudioBook S is armed with a plethora of connectivity options that include a Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0 and an SD card reader.

There's no Ethernet, but Asus bundled a USB-RJ45 adapter in the box.

The touchpad also does double-duty as a numpad, giving the keyboard more room to breathe.

Asus claims that the StudioBook S runs cool even when pushed to the limit and that the fan generates only 34 dB of noise.

Asus hasn't shared the specific release date or pricing.

CES 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here.

