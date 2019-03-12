tech2 News Staff

Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) division has just unveiled its newest range of gaming laptop in India which comprises of three new laptops as well as a gaming PC.

The new lineup's USP is the fact that they are all powered by the new Nvidia GeForce RTX series graphics processors to meet the demands of gamers in India. The three new laptops announced by Asus include the ROG Zephyrus S GX531, ROG Zephyrus S GX701 and the ROG Strix SCAR II. The lineup is completed by the GL12CX desktop which can be configured to pack in a desktop-grade RTX 2080 GPU.

ROG Zephyrus S GX531

The Zephyrus S GX531 is the successor to last year's slim ROG Zephyrus GX501VI and features a 15.6-inch 144 Hz refresh rate display which is validated by Pantone for colour accuracy. While this means that this laptop also caters to content creators, what's striking about the GX501 is the fact that it can be configured to pack an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H CPU. Design-wise not a lot has changed and if you've seen the GX501VI, this will look quite familiar to you.

Storage options include a 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD and connectivity offerings include a USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-C), two USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.1 Gen2 port, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.0b port, one mini Display Port 1.2 and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The GX531 also features dual front-firing speakers and a trackpad which converts into a digital numpad.

The Zephyrus S GX531 will be available starting April, with a starting price of Rs 2,39,990.

ROG Zephyrus S GX701

The Zephyrus S GX701 is Asus top-of-the-line laptop offering and offers two major changes when compared to the GX531. The GX701GX features a larger 17.2-inch 144 Hz 3ms response time display with Pantone validated colours. The other change is the fact that the GX701GX can be configured with an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, which is a step up from the RTX 2070.

Everything else on the GX701 is more or less identical to the GX531 including the 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and the storage and RAM options. The GX701 does get better speakers though - a larger 2x2.5W setup compared to the 2x2W speakers on the GX531.

The Zephyrus S GX701 will also be available in April with a starting price tag of Rs 3,49,990.

ROG Strix SCAR II

Successor to last year's ROG Strix SCAR, the SCAR II is a gaming laptop focussed towards FPS gamers who can take advantage of the same 144 Hz 3 ms refresh rate display and an 8th generation Intel Core i7 8750H CPU, which Asus claims to offer 23 percent better performance compared to last year's Strix SCAR. Graphics options can be stretched up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 card and a 500 GB NVMe PCIex3 SSD.

The SCAR will be up for grabs in two variants, one with 8 GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and another with a 6 GB GeForce RTX 2060 card. The higher-end RTX 2070 model is priced at Rs 2,09,990, while the RTX 2060 variant costs Rs 1,64,990. The ROG SCAR II will be available for purchase beginning today.

ROG Strix GL12CX

The ROG Strix GL12CX desktop uses the same compact chassis as the original GL12CM, but the internals have been overhauled to offer the latest Intel Core i9-9900K processor and up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. Asus includes a hot-swap 2.5-inch SSD tray, complimented by a module that can hold dual SSDs cooled by dedicated heatsinks.

The ROG Strix GL12 CX desktops start at a price of Rs 2,13,990 and go up to Rs 3,29,990 for the highest available configuration.

