Tuesday, March 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Asus ROG Strix, Strix Scar gaming laptops launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,03,990

Asus ROG’s flagship devices Strix SCAR 15 and SCAR 17 have a 300 Hz refresh rate with a 3 ms response time.


FP TrendingMar 16, 2021 10:11:35 IST

ASUS has released its latest series of ROG Strix laptops – ROG Strix SCAR 15/17, Strix G17/G15, TUF A15 and ROG Strix Desktop GA35. ROG’s flagship devices Strix SCAR 15 and SCAR 17 have a 300 Hz refresh rate with a 3 ms response time, which provides a fast laptop display. They have two-way AI Noise Cancelation and are equipped with Dolby ATMOS technology. Both the gaming laptops have optical-mechanical keyboards and are the first ones in the Strix series with this feature.

On the other hand, Strix G15 and G17 have Backlit chiclet keyboard Per key/ 4 Zone RGB while TUF A15 has a one zone RGB keyboard.

The processors in both Strix Scar 15/17 and Strix G17/G15 are AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. TUF A15 has AMD Cezanne R7-5800H processor while ROG Strix GA35 has AMD Ryzen R9-5900X and AMD Ryzen R7-5800X.

Asus ROG Strix, Strix Scar gaming laptops launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,03,990

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17

ROG Strix laptop series: Specifications

Strix SCAR 15/17: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM

Strix G17/15: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM

TUF A15: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, with 6GB GDDR6 graphics card

Strix GA35: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB.

ROG Strix G17 and ROG Strix SCAR 15 will be available from 22 March. The Strix SCAR 17, Strix G15 and TUF A15 laptops will be available from the first half of April. Finally, in the last second half of April, Strix Desktop GA35 will be available.

ROG Strix laptop series: Pricing

ROG Strix SCAR 15: Rs 1,54,990
ROG Strix SCAR 17: Rs 2,34,990
ROG Strix G15: Rs 1,57,990
ROG Strix G17: Rs 1,50,990
TUF A15: Rs 1,03,990
Desktop GA35: Rs 1,99,990

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Asus TUF Dash F15

ASUS launches TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop in India at a starting price of Rs 1,39,990

Mar 09, 2021
ASUS launches TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop in India at a starting price of Rs 1,39,990

science

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021