FP Trending

ASUS has released its latest series of ROG Strix laptops – ROG Strix SCAR 15/17, Strix G17/G15, TUF A15 and ROG Strix Desktop GA35. ROG’s flagship devices Strix SCAR 15 and SCAR 17 have a 300 Hz refresh rate with a 3 ms response time, which provides a fast laptop display. They have two-way AI Noise Cancelation and are equipped with Dolby ATMOS technology. Both the gaming laptops have optical-mechanical keyboards and are the first ones in the Strix series with this feature.

On the other hand, Strix G15 and G17 have Backlit chiclet keyboard Per key/ 4 Zone RGB while TUF A15 has a one zone RGB keyboard.

The processors in both Strix Scar 15/17 and Strix G17/G15 are AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. TUF A15 has AMD Cezanne R7-5800H processor while ROG Strix GA35 has AMD Ryzen R9-5900X and AMD Ryzen R7-5800X.

ROG Strix laptop series: Specifications

Strix SCAR 15/17: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM

Strix G17/15: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM

TUF A15: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, with 6GB GDDR6 graphics card

Strix GA35: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB.

ROG Strix G17 and ROG Strix SCAR 15 will be available from 22 March. The Strix SCAR 17, Strix G15 and TUF A15 laptops will be available from the first half of April. Finally, in the last second half of April, Strix Desktop GA35 will be available.

ROG Strix laptop series: Pricing

ROG Strix SCAR 15: Rs 1,54,990

ROG Strix SCAR 17: Rs 2,34,990

ROG Strix G15: Rs 1,57,990

ROG Strix G17: Rs 1,50,990

TUF A15: Rs 1,03,990

Desktop GA35: Rs 1,99,990