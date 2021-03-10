Wednesday, March 10, 2021Back to
Asus ROG Phone 5 series with up to 18 GB RAM launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999

Asus ROG Phone 5 is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 65 W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffMar 10, 2021 17:42:55 IST

Asus has finally launched the much-awaited ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone Ultimate gaming smartphones today. The highlights of the new smartphones include Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18 GB RAM, a 64 MP triple rear camera. This time, the ROG Phone 5 also comes in a new white colour variant. The company has also announced a few ROG Phone 5 accessories like ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, a Lighting Armour case, ROG Cetra II gaming earphones and ROG Strix Go BT. The newly launched smartphones will be available for purchase on 15 April on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro pricing, availability

ROG Phone 5 comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 57,999.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999. ROG phone 5 Ultimate 18 GB RAM + 512 GB storage will cost you Rs 79,999.

All three handsets will be available for purchase on 15 April on Flipkart at 12 pm.

Asus ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone5 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that has a 144 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a side-mounted charging port. It also comes with new AirTriggers. The gaming smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 18 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage.

To keep the device's temperature in control, the ROG Phone 5 uses an aluminium frame, graphite sheet and a 3D vapour chamber. The AeroActive Cooler 5 of the smartphone can drop the surface temperature up to 15 degree Celsius and the SoC temperature by up to 10 degree Celsius.

The ROG Phone 5 comes with a Haptic Audio feature that allows users to add tactile feedback so when you shoot your gun you not only hear it, but you feel each shot.

For photography, it comes with the same triple rear camera setup as its predecessor that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens.

In terms of battery, it is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging. Asus claims the gaming phone can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in under 15 minutes.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro comes with the same specifications as the non-pro model except for the hidden rear touch sensors on the back cover.

