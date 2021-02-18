FP Trending

Asus ROG phone 5 has received 3C and TENAA approvals in China and the certifications suggest that the phone might make its way to the country as early as next month. Another leak by tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that Asus could launch the ROG phone 5 in India in March. The tipster hasn't shared any information on the specs of the upcoming phone but if the company plans on launching the device in coming weeks, we could see Asus roll out its official teaser soon.

Another recent report suggests that there could be two variants of ROG phone 5 with model numbers ASUS_I005DB and ASUS_I005DA. Both phones have been spotted on TENAA with identical preliminary specifications.

The ASUS_I005DA sports a 6.78-inch display, and measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm in dimensions. The phone runs on the Android 11 operating system out of the box and houses a 6,000 mAh dual-cell battery. These specs are also available for ASUS_I005DB.

In terms of design, the ASUS_I005DA rear seems to feature a secondary screen with RGB-lit ROG logo, along with Tencent Games logo, and features a horizontally aligned triple camera setup. The ASUS_I005DB, on the other hand, comes with a very plain rear, featuring only a horizontal camera housing.

The ASUS_I005DA is said to be powered by the latest flagship-grade Snapdragon 888 processor and is expected to sport a 64 MP triple rear camera system. Another report suggests that the handset could come with a 144 Hz refresh rate, along with 65 W rapid charging. The ASUS_I005DB specifications are still under wraps and is speculated to be the more affordable version of the gaming phone.