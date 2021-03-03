Wednesday, March 03, 2021Back to
Asus ROG Phone 5 to launch on 10 March at 4.15 pm IST: How to watch the event live

Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer up to 18 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffMar 03, 2021 15:47:54 IST

Asus has officially confirmed that it will launch Asus ROG Phone 5 globally on 10 March. The event will begin at 4.15 pm IST and the livestream will be available on Asus' YouTube, Twitter and Facebook page. A Flipkart teaser suggests that the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce website. The gaming smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer up to 18 GB RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 5 teaser

You can catch the live updates by tapping on the livestream link embedded below:

ROG Phone 5 expected specifications

According to a report by MySmartPrice, ROG Phone 5 is spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing reportedly reveals that the handset scored 1,113 on the single-core test and 3,468 on the multi-core test.

The report further suggests that Asus ROG Phone 5 will be the first gaming smartphone to offer 18 GB RAM. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In addition to this, the gaming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and offer a minimum of 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It might be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and come with Android 11 OS out of the box.

