tech2 News Staff

Asus launched its ROG Phone 5 (Review) gaming smartphone in India last month at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The highlights of the new smartphone include Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18 GB RAM, a 64 MP triple rear camera. The company has also announced a few ROG Phone 5 accessories like ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, a Lighting Armour case, ROG Cetra II gaming earphones and ROG Strix Go BT. The smartphone will be available for pre-order in India today at 12 pm.

Asus ROG Phone 5 pricing, availability

ROG Phone 5 comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 57,999.

The smartphone will be available for pre-order today on Flipkart at 12 pm.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that has a 144 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a side-mounted charging port. It also comes with new AirTriggers. The gaming smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 18 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage.

To keep the device's temperature in control, the ROG Phone 5 uses an aluminium frame, graphite sheet and a 3D vapour chamber. The AeroActive Cooler 5 of the smartphone can drop the surface temperature up to 15 degree Celsius and the SoC temperature by up to 10 degree Celsius.

The ROG Phone 5 comes with a Haptic Audio feature that allows users to add tactile feedback so when you shoot your gun you not only hear it, but you feel each shot.

For photography, it comes with the same triple rear camera setup as its predecessor that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens.

In terms of battery, it is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging. Asus claims the gaming phone can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in under 15 minutes.