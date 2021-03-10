Wednesday, March 10, 2021Back to
Asus ROG Phone 5 LIVE Updates: Expected to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 18 GB RAM

tech2 News StaffMar 10, 2021 15:40:41 IST

Asus ROG Phone 5 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18 GB RAM, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 5

    From what we know so far the ROG Phone 5 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. 

    Rumours also suggest that the gaming phone will be powered by Qulacomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18 GB RAM, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. 

    The ROG Phone 5 follows the launch of the nubia RedMagic 6 gaming smartphone, which also came with 18 GB RAM on-board. 

  • 15:36 (IST)

  • 15:31 (IST)

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 succeeds the ROG Phone 3 

    Read our review of ROG Phone 3 here:

    Engineer: Here’s the best smartphone hardware we could find. Which ones should we cram in? ASUS: Yes.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 15:30 (IST)

    The Asus ROG Phone 5 lanch event will be streamed live on YouTube

  • 13:25 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 5 launch event to begin at 4.15 pm IST today

    Follow our liveblog for all the updates from the launch event.

Asus is hosting an event today to globally unveil the new ROG Phone 5. At the end of the event, Asus is expected to announce the India pricing and availability for the smartphone. We can also expect some ROG gaming accessories to be announced at the event today. The Asus ROG event is scheduled to begin at 4.15 pm IST today and will be streamed live on Asus' official YouTube channel and other social media pages. The launch event today will also be joined by popular gamers like Carryminati, Dynamo, and Scout.

Asus ROG Phone is the companies gaming smartphone series. The ROG Phone 5 succeeds the ROG Phone 3 (review). While details will be finally out in a few hours, from what we know so far, the ROG Phone 5 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18 GB RAM, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Here's everything we know about the smartphone so far:

ROG Phone 5 expected specifications

According to a report by MySmartPrice, ROG Phone 5 is spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing reportedly reveals that the handset scored 1,113 on the single-core test and 3,468 on the multi-core test.

The report further suggests that Asus ROG Phone 5 will be the first gaming smartphone to offer 18 GB RAM. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In addition to this, the gaming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and offer a minimum of 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It might be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and come with Android 11 OS out of the box.



