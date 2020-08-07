Friday, August 07, 2020Back to
Asus ROG Phone 3 with up to 12 GB RAM is now available for purchase on Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 3 box includes 30 Watt ROG Hypercharge Charger, Aero Case, and 3.5 mm USB C to 3.5 mm adapter.


tech2 News StaffAug 07, 2020 09:46:56 IST

This article was originally pubbed on 6 August. It is being republished today, 7 August, as the smartphone continues to be available for purchase at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. 

Asus launched its latest gaming smartphone – ROG Phone 3 (review) – last month in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, and up to 12 GB RAM.

The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Flipkart during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Asus ROG Phone 3 pricing, availability

Asus ROG Phone 3 comes in two storage variants in India: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 57,999.

The smartphone box will include 30 Watt ROG Hypercharge Charger, Aero Case, and 3.5 mm USB C to 3.5 mm adapter.

Asus also announced some accessories for the ROG Phone 3. Details here.

(Also read: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicks off: Best deals on iPhone SE, Redmi K20 Pro and more)

Asus ROG Phone 3. Image: Anirudh Regidi

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inches full HD+ display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that comes with 5G compatibility and Adreno 650 GPU.

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6x large heat sink and comes with GameCool 3 cooling system. It also comes with an 'X Mode' for gaming that will also allow game profile customisations.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP  Sony IMX686 primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro lens.  ROG Phone 3 also comes with a Pro Video mode that allows 8K and 4K HDR 60fps recording, HyperSteady video-recording stabilization. The smartphone sports a 24 MP selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.

The ROG Phone 3 sports GameFX stereo audio system and a Crosstalk cancellation features. The smartphone also features AirTrigger 3 tech that will allow users to customise different motion sensors as per the game they are playing, and their own comfort.

The ROG Phone 3 sports side-mounted ports for easier gaming.

(Also Read: Amazon Prime Days sale 2020 now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Galaxy M21, more)

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


