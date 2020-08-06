tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2020 10:49:41 IST
Last month, Asus launched its third-generation gaming smartphone – ROG Phone 3 (review) – in India. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, and comes with up to 12 GB RAM.
Today, 6 August, the smartphone is available for purchase in India.
Asus ROG Phone 3 pricing, availability
Asus ROG Phone 3 comes in two storage variants in India: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 57,999.
The smartphone box will include 30 Watt ROG Hypercharge Charger, Aero Case, and 3.5 mm USB C to 3.5 mm adapter.
Asus also announced some accessories for the ROG Phone 3. Details here.
Asus ROG Phone 3. Image: Anirudh Regidi
Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications
Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inches full HD+ display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that comes with 5G compatibility and Adreno 650 GPU.
The ROG Phone 3 has a 6x large heat sink and comes with GameCool 3 cooling system. It also comes with an 'X Mode' for gaming that will also allow game profile customisations.
In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro lens. ROG Phone 3 also comes with a Pro Video mode that allows 8K and 4K HDR 60fps recording, HyperSteady video-recording stabilization. The smartphone sports a 24 MP selfie camera.
It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.
The ROG Phone 3 sports GameFX stereo audio system and a Crosstalk cancellation features. The smartphone also features AirTrigger 3 tech that will allow users to customise different motion sensors as per the game they are playing, and their own comfort.
The ROG Phone 3 sports side-mounted ports for easier gaming.