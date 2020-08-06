tech2 News Staff

Last month, Asus launched its third-generation gaming smartphone – ROG Phone 3 (review) – in India. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, and comes with up to 12 GB RAM.

Today, 6 August, the smartphone is available for purchase in India.

Asus ROG Phone 3 pricing, availability

Asus ROG Phone 3 comes in two storage variants in India: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 57,999.

The smartphone box will include 30 Watt ROG Hypercharge Charger, Aero Case, and 3.5 mm USB C to 3.5 mm adapter.

Asus also announced some accessories for the ROG Phone 3. Details here.