Asus ROG Phone 3 Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to feature up to 16 GB RAM, 120 Hz refresh rate display

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2020 19:08:49 IST

The ROG Phone 3 will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with 5G compatibility.

  • 19:20 (IST)

    Asus is hosting a global launch event at 8.30 pm IST today

    At the event, it's expected to launch the third generation of its gaming smartphone – ROG Phone 3. 

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Welcome, people! We meet again...

Asus India is hosting its first ROG Phone launch event of the year today. At the event, Asus is expected to launch the third generation of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming smartphone, ROG Phone 3.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8.15 pm IST, and will be live streamed on Asus India's official YouTube channel. Here's how you can watch the event live.

Asus ROG Phone II. Image: Tech2/Abhijit Dey

Asus ROG Phone 3: Expected specifications

While officially, the smartphone's specifications will only be revealed today, but so far, various reports have claimed to spill the tea about the ROG Phone 3, and it feels like we pretty much know what the gaming smartphone by Asus would be like.

First of all, we know that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be a Flipkart-exclusive.

Further, reports claim that the gaming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with 5G compatibility. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

The phone is expected to feature 6.59-inches full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It may be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and run on Android 10.

Another recent leak hinted that the ROG Phone 3 could come with support for features like Android 10 OS, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi Direct, and Miracast.

While camera isn't a priorty on a gaming smartphone, Asus ROG Phone 3 is still expected to feature some of the latest camera trends. The smartphone is believed to feature a quad-camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, an 8 MP telephoto camera.



