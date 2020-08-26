tech2 News Staff

Asus ROG Phone 3 (review) 8 GB RAM variant will be available for purchase today starting 12 pm on Flipkart. Besides that, two ROG Phone 3 accessories – ROG TwinView Dock 3 Gamepad and AeroActive cooler Gamepad – have already gone on sale today on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Pricing

The Asus ROG Phone 3's 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999.

As for purchase offers, users buying the ROG Phone 3 using an Axis Band credit card can avail a five percent discount.

The ROG Phone 3 sale will kick off at 12 pm IST on Flipkart.

Asus ROG TwinView Dock 3 Gamepad, AeroActive cooler Gamepad pricing

The ROG TwinView Dock 3 is priced at Rs 19,999 and was available for purchase on Flipkart at the time of writing the story.

The Asus AeroActive cooler gamepad for smartphones is priced at Rs 2,999, and was also available for purchase on Flipkart at the time of writing the story.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inches full HD+ display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that comes with 5G compatibility and Adreno 650 GPU.

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6x large heat sink and comes with GameCool 3 cooling system. It also comes with an 'X Mode' for gaming that will also allow game profile customisations.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro lens. ROG Phone 3 also comes with a Pro Video mode that allows 8K and 4K HDR 60fps recording, HyperSteady video-recording stabilization. The smartphone sports a 24 MP selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.

The ROG Phone 3 sports GameFX stereo audio system and a Crosstalk cancellation features. The smartphone also features AirTrigger 3 tech that will allow users to customise different motion sensors as per the game they are playing, and their own comfort.

The ROG Phone 3 sports side-mounted ports for easier gaming.