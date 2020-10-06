Tuesday, October 06, 2020Back to
Asus ROG Phone 3 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant announced in India at Rs 52,999

The new variant of ROG Phone 3 will be available for purchase during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.


tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2020 14:24:56 IST

Asus ROG Phone 3 debuted in India back in July at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The company has now announced a new storage variant with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage in India. Priced at Rs 52,999, the smartphone is scheduled to launch on 16 October during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset and a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.

Read Asus ROG Phone 3 review here.

Asus ROG Phone 3 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant announced in India at Rs 52,999

ROG Phone 3. Image: Anirudh Regidi

Asus ROG Phone 3 pricing, availability, sale offers

The new 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 52,999. Buyers can get an instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit.

In addition to this, the smartphone has two other previously announced variants in India: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 57,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inches full HD+ display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that comes with 5G compatibility and Adreno 650 GPU.

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6x large heat sink and comes with GameCool 3 cooling system. It also comes with an 'X Mode' for gaming that will also allow game profile customisations.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP  Sony IMX686 primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro lens.  ROG Phone 3 also comes with a Pro Video mode that allows 8K and 4K HDR 60fps recording, HyperSteady video-recording stabilization. The smartphone sports a 24 MP selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.

The ROG Phone 3 sports GameFX stereo audio system and a Crosstalk cancellation features. The smartphone also features AirTrigger 3 tech that will allow users to customise different motion sensors as per the game they are playing, and their own comfort.

The ROG Phone 3 sports side-mounted ports for easier gaming.

