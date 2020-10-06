tech2 News Staff

Asus ROG Phone 3 debuted in India back in July at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The company has now announced a new storage variant with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage in India. Priced at Rs 52,999, the smartphone is scheduled to launch on 16 October during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset and a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.

Read Asus ROG Phone 3 review here.

Asus ROG Phone 3 pricing, availability, sale offers

The new 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 52,999. Buyers can get an instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit.

Brace yourselves, for the brand new #ROGPhone3 12GB|128GB variant launching on 16th October & experience boundless power at just ₹52,999! Visit @flipkarthttps://t.co/YsxsjzYN9j during the Big Billion Days Sale to get yours & Rule Them All! #WorshippedByGamers#LovedByTechGuruspic.twitter.com/Uwtlm6rxWA — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) October 5, 2020

In addition to this, the smartphone has two other previously announced variants in India: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 57,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inches full HD+ display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that comes with 5G compatibility and Adreno 650 GPU.

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6x large heat sink and comes with GameCool 3 cooling system. It also comes with an 'X Mode' for gaming that will also allow game profile customisations.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro lens. ROG Phone 3 also comes with a Pro Video mode that allows 8K and 4K HDR 60fps recording, HyperSteady video-recording stabilization. The smartphone sports a 24 MP selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.

The ROG Phone 3 sports GameFX stereo audio system and a Crosstalk cancellation features. The smartphone also features AirTrigger 3 tech that will allow users to customise different motion sensors as per the game they are playing, and their own comfort.

The ROG Phone 3 sports side-mounted ports for easier gaming.