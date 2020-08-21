tech2 News Staff

Asus launched the ROG Phone 3 (review) in India in July. The phone was announced in two variants: an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 49,999, and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at Rs 57,999. While the former has gone on sale twice before, the 12 GB RAM variant will be available for purchase for the first time today. The sale begins at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 3 sale offers

If you purchase the ROG Phone 3 on EMI using an SBI Credit card, you will get a five percent cashback. If you make a full purchase using an Axis Bank credit card, then you will be eligible for a five percent cashback, as well. Additionally, Asus is also offering one year warranty on the smartphone and six months warranty on accessories.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inches full HD+ display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that comes with 5G compatibility and Adreno 650 GPU.

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6x large heat sink and comes with GameCool 3 cooling system. It also comes with an 'X Mode' for gaming that will also allow game profile customisations.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro lens. ROG Phone 3 also comes with a Pro Video mode that allows 8K and 4K HDR 60fps recording, HyperSteady video-recording stabilization. The smartphone sports a 24 MP selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.

The ROG Phone 3 sports GameFX stereo audio system and a Crosstalk cancellation features. The smartphone also features AirTrigger 3 tech that will allow users to customise different motion sensors as per the game they are playing, and their own comfort.

The ROG Phone 3 sports side-mounted ports for easier gaming.