tech2 News Staff

The highly awaited sequel to Asus’ ROG Phone is finally going to be announced on 23 July. Media invites are being sent by the company in China where the ROG Phone 2 sporting a 120 Hz display will be launched at 10.30 am IST in collaboration with Tencent Games.

Asus confirmed the release of the second edition of its gaming smartphone through a post on Weibo. Few weeks ago, the company had also officially teased that the device will be announced in July. While there has been a deluge of gaming smartphones lately, ROG has been taking its own time to launch the next model.

The only officially known detail about the upcoming phone is its 120 Hz refresh rate display. Currently, the only other smartphones running the same refresh rate are both the Razer phones. Other recently launched smartphones with a high refresh rate include the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and Nubia Red Magic 3 at 90 Hz.

Other specs for the device are under wraps for the time being, but we can hazard a guess for a Snapdragon 855 chipset and up to 12 GB of RAM on the phone. There might also be an upgraded heat dissipation system and an increased charging speed as well. Asus till now has refrained from providing an exact date for the launch and whether or not the device will come to India.

The previous Asus ROG Phone (Review) came with a 90 Hz AMOLED display with an additional proprietary port on the side along with two USB type-C ports. There was a Snapdragon 845 powering the phone along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which could be expanded to 256 GB.

