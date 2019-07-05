Friday, July 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Asus ROG Phone 2 equipped with a 120 Hz display launching on 23 July in China

The ROG Phone 2 will be launched in collaboration with Tencent Games with optimised gaming content.

tech2 News StaffJul 05, 2019 19:00:34 IST

The highly awaited sequel to Asus’ ROG Phone is finally going to be announced on 23 July. Media invites are being sent by the company in China where the ROG Phone 2 sporting a 120 Hz display will be launched at 10.30 am IST in collaboration with Tencent Games.

Asus ROG Phone 2 equipped with a 120 Hz display launching on 23 July in China

Asus ROG Phone. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

Asus confirmed the release of the second edition of its gaming smartphone through a post on Weibo. Few weeks ago, the company had also officially teased that the device will be announced in July. While there has been a deluge of gaming smartphones lately, ROG has been taking its own time to launch the next model.

The only officially known detail about the upcoming phone is its 120 Hz refresh rate display. Currently, the only other smartphones running the same refresh rate are both the Razer phones. Other recently launched smartphones with a high refresh rate include the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and Nubia Red Magic 3 at 90 Hz.

Other specs for the device are under wraps for the time being, but we can hazard a guess for a Snapdragon 855 chipset and up to 12 GB of RAM on the phone. There might also be an upgraded heat dissipation system and an increased charging speed as well. Asus till now has refrained from providing an exact date for the launch and whether or not the device will come to India.

The previous Asus ROG Phone (Review) came with a 90 Hz AMOLED display with an additional proprietary port on the side along with two USB type-C ports. There was a Snapdragon 845 powering the phone along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which could be expanded to 256 GB.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Asus 6z

Asus 6Z's 128 GB, 256 GB variants to go on sale today for the first time at 12 pm

Jul 01, 2019
Asus 6Z's 128 GB, 256 GB variants to go on sale today for the first time at 12 pm
Asus 6z' 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, 8 GB variants to start selling from 1 July

Asus

Asus 6z' 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, 8 GB variants to start selling from 1 July

Jun 28, 2019
ASUS 6z teardown reveals just how unique the flip camera is on the inside

Asus

ASUS 6z teardown reveals just how unique the flip camera is on the inside

Jun 26, 2019
Xiaomi's new series of phones, CC9, CC9e to launch soon, images, specs leaked

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's new series of phones, CC9, CC9e to launch soon, images, specs leaked

Jun 24, 2019
Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale goes on until 30 June; here's the best deals

Flipkart Sale

Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale goes on until 30 June; here's the best deals

Jun 27, 2019
OnePlus 6T, Poco F1 to Vivo V15 Pro: Best phones under Rs 30,000 for June 2019

OnePlus

OnePlus 6T, Poco F1 to Vivo V15 Pro: Best phones under Rs 30,000 for June 2019

Jun 24, 2019

science

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019