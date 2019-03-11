Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Asus OMG Days Sale on Flipkart: Asus Zenfone 5Z, Lite L1 see major price cuts

The Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart begin son 11 March and will go on until 14 March 2019.

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 19:12:38 IST

Barely ten days after announcing a series of permanent price cuts across its premium and budget smartphone, Asus is offering users an even better deal if they decide to buy any of the smartphones currently offered by the Taiwanese brand in India.

As part of the Asus OMG Days Sale on Flipkart, all smartphones including the ZenFone 5Z will be on sale, along with a bunch of additional bank offers as well. The sale goes live today and will go on until 14 March.

If that's not enough, there will also be no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 and 6 months with the purchase of all the Zenfone phones through Bajaj Finserv or other Credit cards. All this arrives along with Flipkart's very own 'Complete Mobile Protection Plan' for a price which starts at Rs 9.

Asus OMG Days Sale poster. Image: Flipkart

Asus OMG Days Sale poster. Image: Flipkart

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Launched last year at a price tag of Rs 29,990, the Asus ZenFone 5Z currently retails for Rs 24,999 for the base variant (4 GB/ 64 GB storage), with prices rising till Rs 31,999 for the top-end variant (8 GB RAM/ 256 GB).

Asus ZenFone 5Z. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto

Asus ZenFone 5Z. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto

As part of the sale though, a discount of Rs 3,000 is being offered across variants, which means that the Zenfone 5Z will be sold for Rs 21,999 for the base variant, the 6 GB RAM variant for Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM variant for as low as Rs 28,999.

For more information on the phone, head off to our detailed review of the Asus Zenfone 5Z here.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Launched back in April 2018, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 recently saw a price cut, taking the base variant's price to Rs 8,499 and the top-end 6 GB RAM variant to Rs 12,499.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

As part of the Asus OMG Days sale though, all available variants of the phone will see a discount of Rs 500, bringing the prices down to Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM variant), Rs 9,999 (4 GB RAM variant) and Rs 11,999 for the top-end 6 GB RAM variant.

If you are rushing to buy the smartphone check out our review of the Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Asus Zenfone Max M1

Launched after the Max Pro M1, the Zenfone Max M1 sits right above Asus' entry-level Zenfone Lite L1 and currently retails for Rs 7,499. Similar to the Max Pro M1, this phone too receives an additional discount of Rs 500 during the sale period, bringing the price down to Rs 6,999.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Asus' entry-level offering which otherwise retails at Rs 5,999 receives a flat discount of Rs 1000 during the sale period bringing the price down to Rs 4,999.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Asus announces permanent price cut on Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and more

Mar 01, 2019
Asus announces permanent price cut on Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and more
Asus reveals roadmap for Android 9.0 Pie update for Zenfone devices, ROG phone

Asus

Asus reveals roadmap for Android 9.0 Pie update for Zenfone devices, ROG phone

Feb 28, 2019
Phones with best battery backup under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 6 Pro to Honor 8X

Battery

Phones with best battery backup under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 6 Pro to Honor 8X

Feb 26, 2019
Redmi Note 7 competitors in India: From Realme 2 Pro, Honor 10 Lite to Oppo K1

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 competitors in India: From Realme 2 Pro, Honor 10 Lite to Oppo K1

Feb 28, 2019
From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy this March

Budget Smartphones

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy this March

Mar 07, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Mar 08, 2019

science

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019
Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019
Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019
Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019