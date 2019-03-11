tech2 News Staff

Barely ten days after announcing a series of permanent price cuts across its premium and budget smartphone, Asus is offering users an even better deal if they decide to buy any of the smartphones currently offered by the Taiwanese brand in India.

As part of the Asus OMG Days Sale on Flipkart, all smartphones including the ZenFone 5Z will be on sale, along with a bunch of additional bank offers as well. The sale goes live today and will go on until 14 March.

If that's not enough, there will also be no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 and 6 months with the purchase of all the Zenfone phones through Bajaj Finserv or other Credit cards. All this arrives along with Flipkart's very own 'Complete Mobile Protection Plan' for a price which starts at Rs 9.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Launched last year at a price tag of Rs 29,990, the Asus ZenFone 5Z currently retails for Rs 24,999 for the base variant (4 GB/ 64 GB storage), with prices rising till Rs 31,999 for the top-end variant (8 GB RAM/ 256 GB).

As part of the sale though, a discount of Rs 3,000 is being offered across variants, which means that the Zenfone 5Z will be sold for Rs 21,999 for the base variant, the 6 GB RAM variant for Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM variant for as low as Rs 28,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Launched back in April 2018, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 recently saw a price cut, taking the base variant's price to Rs 8,499 and the top-end 6 GB RAM variant to Rs 12,499.

As part of the Asus OMG Days sale though, all available variants of the phone will see a discount of Rs 500, bringing the prices down to Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM variant), Rs 9,999 (4 GB RAM variant) and Rs 11,999 for the top-end 6 GB RAM variant.

Asus Zenfone Max M1

Launched after the Max Pro M1, the Zenfone Max M1 sits right above Asus' entry-level Zenfone Lite L1 and currently retails for Rs 7,499. Similar to the Max Pro M1, this phone too receives an additional discount of Rs 500 during the sale period, bringing the price down to Rs 6,999.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Asus' entry-level offering which otherwise retails at Rs 5,999 receives a flat discount of Rs 1000 during the sale period bringing the price down to Rs 4,999.

