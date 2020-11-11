FP Trending

Asus has finally launched the much talked about new generation of ZenBook and VivoBook laptops in India. The Taiwanese multinational computer and phone hardware and electronics company took to Twitter to announce the launch, writing, "For the first time ever, experience the speed you've never before seen! Introducing the ASUS Zenbook 14, VivoBook Ultra 14/15, VivoBook Ultra K15 powered by the 11th Gen Intel core processors."

Priced at Rs 82,990, the Asus ZenBook14 sports HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB Type-A and MicroSD card reader. It is 13.9 mm thin and weighs only 1.13 kg.

The device has 21 hours of battery life and fast-charge feature that can restore the battery to 60 percent charge in 49 minutes. The ZenBook 14 also has NanoEdge display with slim bezels that create 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and also delivers 300mits brightness.

Available in pine grey colour, it is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

According to a report in TechRadar, the Asus VivoBook Ultra 14/15 and VivoBook Ultra K15 are follow-ups of the VivoBook S S14 /Vivobook S S15 series that come in multiple colours and feature Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The laptops too have NanoEdge display and a screen-to-body ration of up to 85 percent. The VivoBook Ultra 15 is available at a price of Rs 42,990, while the VivoBook Ultra K15 is priced at Rs 43,990. The VivoBook Ultra 14 is available only on Flipkart at Rs 59,990.