FP Trending

Asus on Thursday launched four new laptops in India expanding its ZenBook and VivoBook families. The devices unveiled by the Taiwanese company are ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook 14, and VivoBook Ultra K14.

The newly launched laptops come powered with the latest 10th gen Intel Core processors and are available at a starting price of Rs 39,990.

They can be purchased in India through e-commerce portals, including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as from offline channels starting from today, Asus said in a press release.

Asus ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14

The ZenBook 13 comes with a display of 13.3-inch, while the ZenBook 14 has a screen size of 14-inch. They have LED-backlit full HD (1,920x1,080) pixel screens.

The laptops have Windows 10 Home operating system and are available in Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors that are coupled with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage space. There is a touchpad and the audio is certified by Harman Kardon.

Both the laptops have Wi-Fi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. They also sport an HD infrared (IR) webcam on top that supports Windows Hello. As for the battery, both the laptops come powered with a 67 Wh battery that gives up to 22 hours of run time.

They are lightweight with ASUS ZenBook 13 being of approx 1.07 kg and ASUS ZenBook 14 of 1.13 kg.

The prices of ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 start from Rs 79,990. The laptops come in Lilac Mist and Glossy Pine Grey colour options.

Asus VivoBook S14

The VivoBook S14 has a 14-inch LED-backlit FHD (1,920 x 1,080) pixels panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. It is available in two variants – Intel Core i7 processor and other powered by the Intel Core i5 processor. It is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

As for connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop has a full‑size backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm key travel and the touchpad comes with a fingerprint.

The device is powered by a 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery and weighs 1.4 kg. The starting price of the laptop is Rs 67,990 and it is available in Gaia Green, Resolute Red, Dreamy White and Indie Black colour options.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K14

This laptop features a 14-inch full HD LED-backlit display and is available with Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processor variants. It has up to 8 GB of RAM and storage capacity of 512 GB.

The VivoBook Ultra K14 has Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 4.2 and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with a 42Wh Li-prismatic battery. The device weighs 1.4 kg.

The VivoBook Ultra K14 is available at a starting price of Rs 39,990. It is available Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver and Indie Black colour options.