FP Staff

Taiwanese tech giant Asus is expanding its consumer notebook lineup in India by launching six new laptops in its Creator Series. The new line of Asus’ Creator Series laptops is designed especially for content creators and hardcore content consumers.

Asus says these laptops are designed to meet the growing requirement of creators, designers, vloggers, and artists. These laptops sport innovative designs and come with creator-focused technologies to offer powerful performance and a seamless user experience.

“We have designed and built laptops in a way to remove creativity barriers from our workflow to offer incredible performance, design, and the burgeoning ecosystem for creators, who are always on the move and those who prefer to work in their dedicated workspace,” said Arnold Su, Asus’ business head for Consumer and Gaming PC.

The laptops that Asus have launched under their new series are the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, and ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED. The pricing of the new Zenbook lineup starts from INR 1,44,990, the StudioBook lineup from INR 1,99,990, and the VivoBook Pro lineup from INR 67,990/- onwards and will be available online and offline.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Specifications & Pricing

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED comes with 12th gen Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 processors and up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz and a 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4.0×4 Performance SSD.

The ASUS IceCool Plus technology further improves the performance of intensive processes such as 3D rendering, and photo and video editing by cooling the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Plus, users can also buy variants with Intel Iris Xe graphics and Intel Evo certification. Prices for the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo start at Rs 1,44,990

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED Specifications & Pricing

The flagship 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H with 32GB RAM and i7-12700H 16GB RAM configurations are available in the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602), allowing it to handle any creative task with simplicity. Additionally, the studio-grade 6GB (GDDRR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU facilitates sublime graphics performance. It also comes with a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD for speedy workflows.

When it comes to the display, Zenbook Pro 16X comes with an OLED 16-inch 4K 60 Hz OLED HDR with NanoEdge touchscreen technology and stylus support built-in. ASUS has given the I/O due importance because you can find the HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and the SD Express 7.0 card reader. Prices for the Zenbook Pro 16X start at Rs 2,49,990.

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED Specifications & Pricing

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED sports a 16-inch OELD display with 4K resolution, HDR support, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by a 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H processor paired with Nvidia RTX A3000 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The company has also added Asus Dial in the laptop. It comes with two SSD slots that can support up to 2TB + 2TB storage capacity. There are two ThunderBolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. Prices for the Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 starts at Rs 3,29,990.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED Specifications & Pricing

The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED comes in two variants including the flagship 12th Generation of powerful Intel Core i9-12900H and i7-12700H processors with fast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti with 8GB memory and 3060 with 6GB GPUs, respectively. The laptop sports a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display with up to 550 nits delivers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, PANTONE Validated along with factory-calibrated Delta-E<2 colour accuracy and has VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation. The laptop features ultrafast two slots for a PCIe 4.0×4 NVMe M.2 SSDs supporting up to 2+2 TB storage capacity. Further, the laptop also comes with two SO-DIMM slots with support for up to 64 GB 4800 MT/s DDR5 RAM memory. Prices for the Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 start at Rs 1,99,990.

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Specifications & Pricing

The ViVoBook Pro 16X OLED sports a 16-inch OLED display with 4K resolution. The laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with up to 32GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

There’s up to 1TB SSD which is expandable with an additional M.2 SSD. Users also get a Harman Kardon speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint scanner, and 140W fast charging support in this laptop. The connectivity options include ThunderBolt 4 ports, USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. The price starts at Rs 1,59,990.

Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED Specifications & Pricing

The VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop sports a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and full-HD resolution. The laptop is powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor supported by up to 16GB RAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. The laptop is equipped with FHD Webcam, Harman/ Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and efficient thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability.

The pricing starts at Rs Rs 89,990. There will also be AMD Ryzen series-powered variants of the VivoBook Pro 15 OLED (M6500) with NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card, which starts at Rs 67,990.