FP Trending

The Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand by ASUS has launched new gaming laptops in India, including the convertible ROG Flow X13, and laptops from the Zephyrus series, including the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG Zephyrus G15 and ROG Zephyrus G14. As per the press release, all four laptops are available for purchase from today, 26 May. The Flow X13 can be bought for Rs 1,19,990 and the Duo 15 SE can be purchased for Rs 2,99,990, while the price of the G15 and G14 is Rs 1,37,990 and Rs 94,990, respectively.

Speaking about the new laptops, Arnold Su, Business Head of Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said the latest laptops have been built with the philosophy that the company wants to create an impact by delivering versatility in a compact design.

Vinay Sinha, ASUS’ MD of sales in India, said the new line-up of laptops is a result of the company’s effort to deliver performance, power, and portability with style.

According to the press release, the ROG Flow X13 has a detachable eGPU (XG Mobile) support. The gaming laptop can change forms thanks to its 360-degree ‘ErgoLift’ hinge.

As a performance booster, the Flow X13 comes with the PCIe 3.0x8 interface, a is equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor. The new processor enhances the performance by 19 percent as compared to the last-gen processor, states the press release. In addition to the above features, it also packs the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The Flow X13 can be purchased on Flipkart, and the XG Mobile version will be available in the next few months.

While the Duo 15 SE has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, the G15 and G14 use the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS mobile processor.

The entire new range of the ROG laptops is equipped with intelligent cooling technology, which includes both software and hardware cooling.