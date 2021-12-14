News18 Network

Asus has announced the expansion of its consumer PC portfolio with the new ‘ProArt’ for creators. Notably, the touchpad on the new Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 supports a stylus to help creators work on the laptop seamlessly. There’s also an Asus Dial integrated on the laptop that could be particularly useful while editing audio and video files. Alongside the ProArt StudioBook 16 notebook, Asus has also launched new VivoBooks. We are also getting new VivoBook Pro 14X OLED and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED “to offer a personalised choice for consumers."

ASUS PROART STUDIOBOOK 16 OLED (H5600)

Starting with the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, the laptop carries the AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU (H5600) paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. As the name suggests, there’s a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation. For streamlining creative work, The laptop also comes equipped with Asus Dial for “quick, intuitive adjustments,” while working incompatible Adobe apps, such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects. In terms of storage and connectivity, the Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED comes with PCIe 3.0 x4 or PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs, up to 64 GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED laptop with AMD CPU will go on sale via Flipkart and Amazon from December 22 onwards. Its price starts at Rs 1,69,990.

Also read: ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 review

ASUS VIVOBOOK PRO 14X/ 16X OLED (M7400, M7600, N7400, N7600)

Also designed for professionals, the new VivoBook Pro 14X /16X OLED laptops feature NanoEdge 4K OLED displays, AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series mobile -processors or Intel Core i7 processors, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The integrated DialPad allows users to gain intuitive control of creative desktop apps, while the dual fans underneath are aimed to offer a smooth heavy-duty performance. We also get a 96Wh battery, and customers of the VivoBook Pro 14X/ 16X OLED can choose between Meteor White and Comet Grey colour options. The Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) with Intel CPU price in India starts at Rs 94,990, and the 16-inch model costs Rs 1,24,990.

ASUS VIVOBOOK PRO 14/15 OLED (M3401, M3500, K3400, K3500)

Coming to the vanilla VivoBook Pro 14/ 15 OLED laptops, we get NanoEdge OLED displays with 2.8K or Full-HD resolution and Harman Kardon-certified audio. The VivoBook Pro 14/ 15 OLED laptops are touted to deliver smooth productivity and gaming performance. Under the hood, there’s AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series CPUs, but users can also choose the Intel Core i7 CPU option - both paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Other notable features include a dual-fan cooling system, Wi-Fi 6, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Its price in India (Intel model) starts at Rs 74,990.