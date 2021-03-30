Tuesday, March 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Asus launches new models under the ZenBook and VivoBook laptop series at a starting price of Rs 54,990

The new laptops come with an option of switching modes between Whisper Mode, Balanced Mode, and Performance mode.


FP TrendingMar 30, 2021 17:19:09 IST

Asus has unveiled new laptops under its ZenBook and VivoBook series. The laptops are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series. The new range consists of the premium ZenBook 13 OLED, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K14/K15, VivoBook Flip 14, Asus VivoBook 15, and VivoBook 17. The new laptops come with the Asus Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) which is the new intelligent performance optimization technology by the tech giant. It creates a balance between the CPU performance, system temperature, airflow, and fan noise, and power consumption. This new technology enhances the system’s performance by up to 40 percent. It prevents overheating of the laptop and at the same time provides a full day of battery life.

Asus launches new models under the ZenBook and VivoBook laptop series at a starting price of Rs 54,990

Asus VivoBook Flip 14

(Also Read: Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop review: Superb performance, great value)

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, stated, “With the launch of the new VivoBook and ZenBook laptops, we have further pushed our boundaries to empower consumers with the latest technology which makes multitasking seamless and boost productivity at the same time. Consumer experience has always been the core of our innovation, and the new ZenBook and VivoBook, featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Mobile Processors, are designed to meet the different needs of users while uplifting their overall experience”.

Let's take a look at new offerings by Asus:

Asus VivoBook Flip 14

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 has a NanoEdge display which provides immersive viewing experiences. Its 14-inch panel provides an impressive screen-to-body ratio. The laptop has a touch-enabled display. It comes at a starting price of Rs 59,990.

Asus VivoBook 15

Asus VivoBook 15 M515 is a 15-inch laptop that is one of the best in its category. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD two-sided NanoEdge display and thinned down bezels all around. As a result, it has an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing. In India, pricing starts at Rs 54,990.

Asus VivoBook 17

Asus VivoBook 17’s new thin-bezel display gives an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio for visuals. The ErgoLift hinge lets you tilt the keyboard so that you have a comfortable typing position. It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series Mobile Processor with integrated Radeon graphics. In India, it comes at a starting price of Rs 62,990.

“PCs have become more essential than ever for work, study, play, entertainment, and beyond. Consumers want performance on-the-go with outstanding battery life in an ultra-mobile form factor”, stated Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD.

He added, “AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series is built on the new “Zen 3” architecture and is designed to deliver the perfect blend of performance and efficiency. The new Asus ZenBook and VivoBook are for notebook users who want to do more without any compromise on style.”

The new laptops come with an option of switching modes between Whisper Mode, Balanced Mode, and Performance mode. You can choose between optimum performance and optimum battery life by switching the modes of your choice.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ASUS AiO V241EA review

ASUS AiO V241EA review: A great display and decent specs make for a well-rounded home office all-in-one PC

Mar 26, 2021
ASUS AiO V241EA review: A great display and decent specs make for a well-rounded home office all-in-one PC
Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop review: Superb performance, great value

ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop review

Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop review: Superb performance, great value

Mar 30, 2021
ASUS AiO V241 all-in-one PC with Intel 11th gen Tiger-lake Core i5 processor launched in India at Rs 61,990

ASUS AiO V241 all-in-one PC

ASUS AiO V241 all-in-one PC with Intel 11th gen Tiger-lake Core i5 processor launched in India at Rs 61,990

Mar 26, 2021
Asus ROG Strix, Strix Scar gaming laptops launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,03,990

Asus ROG

Asus ROG Strix, Strix Scar gaming laptops launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,03,990

Mar 16, 2021
Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on ROG Phone 3, iPhone 11, Poco X3 and more

Flipkart Electronics sale

Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on ROG Phone 3, iPhone 11, Poco X3 and more

Mar 19, 2021
Apple iPhone 11, Asus ROG Phone 5 to OnePlus 8T: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (March 2021)

Best Phones under Rs 50,000 (March 2021)

Apple iPhone 11, Asus ROG Phone 5 to OnePlus 8T: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (March 2021)

Mar 29, 2021

science

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021
WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

COVID-19 origins

WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

Mar 29, 2021
Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Space Race

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Mar 29, 2021
Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Insects

Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Mar 29, 2021