FP Trending

Asus has unveiled new laptops under its ZenBook and VivoBook series. The laptops are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series. The new range consists of the premium ZenBook 13 OLED, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K14/K15, VivoBook Flip 14, Asus VivoBook 15, and VivoBook 17. The new laptops come with the Asus Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) which is the new intelligent performance optimization technology by the tech giant. It creates a balance between the CPU performance, system temperature, airflow, and fan noise, and power consumption. This new technology enhances the system’s performance by up to 40 percent. It prevents overheating of the laptop and at the same time provides a full day of battery life.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, stated, “With the launch of the new VivoBook and ZenBook laptops, we have further pushed our boundaries to empower consumers with the latest technology which makes multitasking seamless and boost productivity at the same time. Consumer experience has always been the core of our innovation, and the new ZenBook and VivoBook, featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Mobile Processors, are designed to meet the different needs of users while uplifting their overall experience”.

Let's take a look at new offerings by Asus:

Asus VivoBook Flip 14

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 has a NanoEdge display which provides immersive viewing experiences. Its 14-inch panel provides an impressive screen-to-body ratio. The laptop has a touch-enabled display. It comes at a starting price of Rs 59,990.

Asus VivoBook 15

Asus VivoBook 15 M515 is a 15-inch laptop that is one of the best in its category. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD two-sided NanoEdge display and thinned down bezels all around. As a result, it has an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing. In India, pricing starts at Rs 54,990.

Asus VivoBook 17

Asus VivoBook 17’s new thin-bezel display gives an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio for visuals. The ErgoLift hinge lets you tilt the keyboard so that you have a comfortable typing position. It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series Mobile Processor with integrated Radeon graphics. In India, it comes at a starting price of Rs 62,990.

“PCs have become more essential than ever for work, study, play, entertainment, and beyond. Consumers want performance on-the-go with outstanding battery life in an ultra-mobile form factor”, stated Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD.

He added, “AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series is built on the new “Zen 3” architecture and is designed to deliver the perfect blend of performance and efficiency. The new Asus ZenBook and VivoBook are for notebook users who want to do more without any compromise on style.”

The new laptops come with an option of switching modes between Whisper Mode, Balanced Mode, and Performance mode. You can choose between optimum performance and optimum battery life by switching the modes of your choice.