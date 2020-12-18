FP Trending

Asus India has on Thursday (17 December) launched all new innovative Asus ZenBook and VivoBook models with 4K OLED display in India. The devices come powered with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors. Asus India took to Twitter to announce unveiling of its power-packed ZenBooks and VivoBooks. "Experience a #BrighterNewWorld with the new range of #ASUS laptops powered with the 11th Gen Intel Core processor and OLED screen, for unseen performance & entertainment at your fingertips," read the post.

The newly launched laptop lineup include ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA), ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA), ZenBook 14 (UX435), ZenBook 14 (UX425EA), ZenBook 13 (UX325EA), VivoBook S S15 (S532EQ), VivoBook S S14 (S433EA), VivoBook S S13 (S333EA), VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EA), VivoBook Ultra 15 (K513EA/K513EP), VivoBook Ultra 15 (X513EA), and VivoBook Ultra 14 (X413EA/EP).

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

The ZenBook Flip S (UX371) comes with a 13-inch LED-backlit 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) display with 400 nits peak brightness. The screen of the laptop has 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and Pantone-validated display with HDR support.

The device has a 16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen. The processor of Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) is Intel Core i7-1165G7 and graphics is Intel Iris Xe. The laptop comes with a 16 GB 4,266 MHz LPDDR4X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x 4 NVMe SSD.

The laptop weighs slightly over 1 kg and is 13.9 mm thin. The Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,990. It is available for purchase at Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and offline stores.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA)

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 features a 13.3-inch OLED full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) 16:9 touchscreen display. The screen of the laptop has an IPS panel and 400 nits of peak brightness.

The laptop is powered with up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is comes with up to 16 GB 4,266 MHz LPDDR4X RAM and 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD with 32 GB Intel Optane storage.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA) is an elegant Windows 10 Home laptop. It comes packed with packs ample physical ports including a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), Thunderbolt 4 (Type C), and an HDMI port.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA) price in India starts at Rs 94,990. The gadget is available for purchase on offline stores.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435)

The laptop features a 14-inch (16:9 aspect ratio) LED-backlit full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) display and 60Hz refresh rate. It is completely a touchscreen device.

The ZenBook 14 is equipped with up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB GDDR6 memory. It has up to 16 GB 4,266 MHz LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD for storage.

It has revolutionary screen pad with ScreenXpert2.0, which not only changes the way the users interact with their laptop but also help boost productivity.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 sports a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 45 percent NTSC coverage. It is powered with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU or Core i5-1135G7 processor and for has Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The device has up to 8 GB 4,266 MHz DDR4 RAM and up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD that can be upgraded up to 1 TB.

The price of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470) in India starts at Rs 51,990. It can be purchased from Asus Exclusive Stores, online as well as at offline stores.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435) price in India begins from Rs 99,990. It can be purchased from Asus Exclusive Stores as well as from offline stores.

Asus VivoBook S S13 (S333):

Asus VivoBook S S13 (S333) features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered with up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The device comes with 8 GB 3,200MHz LPDDR4 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD for storage which is upgradable up to 1 TB.

Asus VivoBook S S13 (S333) starting price in India is Rs 64,990 and is being sold through Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, and other offline stores.

Asus VivoBook S S14 (S433):

The VivoBook S S14 (S433) will feature a 14-inch LED-backlit FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor and has Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The device has up to 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB) with 32 GB Intel Optane memory. It also has an additional PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD slot (upgradable up to 1TB),

Asus VivoBook S S14 (S433) is priced at Rs 65,900 in India and is available for purchase at Asus Exclusive Store, Reliance Digital/ Vijay Sales and offline stores.

Asus VivoBook S S15 (S532):

This Vivo model comes with a 15.6-inch full HD LED backlit with 45 percent NTSC coverage. The device is equipped with up to Core i7-1165G7 processor and Nvidia MX350 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM. It has 8 GB DDR4 RAM.

The VivoBook S S15 price in India is Rs 72,990 and is available from Asus Exclusive Stores and offline stores.

Asus Zenbook 13 (UX325EA)

Asus Zenbook 13 (UX325EA) sports a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The gadget is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has up to 16GB 4,266 MHz LPDDR4X RAM and is available with up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD for storage.

The starting price of Asus Zenbook 13 (UX325EA) in India is Rs. 79,990. It is available for purchase via Asus Exclusive Stores, offline stores, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) features 13.3-inch OLED touch screen with full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 16:9 and brightness is 400 nits.

The laptop is powered with up to i7-1165G7 Intel Core processer and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is equipped with up to 16 GB 4,266 MHz LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD with 32GB Intel Optane Memory.

The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) price in India starts at Rs 94,990. It is available for purchase through offline stores.