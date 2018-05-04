Asus will be launching a new budget smartphone called the ZenFone Live L1 on 17 May in Indonesia along with its ZenFone 5 series. The phone will be running on Android Go edition Oreo, which is a highly optimised version of Android suited for phones having low RAM.

Apart from this, as per the report by Gadgetren, it is revealed that the phone will have a 5.5-inch full-screen 18:9 aspect ratio HD+ display. This would make it the first phone with Android Go to have a full-screen display. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset along with an Adreno 308 GPU.

The report also states that the phone will come with a face unlock feature for authentication, along with dual-SIM 4G VoLTE connectivity and a separate slot for the micro-SD card which can support up to 2 TB. As mentioned earlier the phone runs on Android Go, however, in Indonesia the phone will sell in a variant having 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and it will come in three colours of Rose Pink, Midnight Black, White, and Blue. The camera on the back of the phone is a 13 MP sensor with PDAF enabled and on the front, there is a 5 MP selfie shooter.

The report states that the phone should be priced under 1.5 million Indonesian Rupiah, which comes around to Rs 7,000. There is no word as of yet on when this phone will launch in the Indian markets, but seeing as Asus has recently formed a partnership with Flipkart, we can assume that the possibility of that happening soon is high.