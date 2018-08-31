Taiwanese electronics major Asus on 31 August launched "ZenBook 13" (UX333), "ZenBook 14" (UX433) and "ZenBook 15" (UX533).

The newly redesigned series of thin and light laptops also marks the debut of a frame-less "NanoEdge" display with ultraslim bezels on all four sides and up to 95 percent screen-to-body ratio.

All devices are torture-tested to military-grade reliability standards, with demanding tests that include environmental extremes of altitude, temperature and humidity, in addition to extensive drop, shock and vibration testing, the company said in a statement.

The 13-inch and 14-inch models also include the new "NumberPad", an innovative productivity enhancement that provides a full-size LED-illuminated numeric keypad built into the touchpad.

All models feature a special 3D IR camera that allows fast face login using Windows Hello, even in low-light environments, the company added.

The new models come with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics, 16 GB RAM, ultra-fast PCIe SSDs and gigabit-class Wi-Fi.