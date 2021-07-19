FP Trending

Asus India has launched Chromebooks which are going to be available for purchase on Flipkart from 22 July. The range includes Chromebook Flip C214 and Chromebook C223, C423, and C523. Starting price of the range is Rs 17,999 while the affordable laptops have the highest price of Rs 24,999. There are touch and non-touch variants available in the Chromebooks range.

The Asus Chromebooks have Intel dual-core 64-bit processors along with 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM. Powered with 10-11 hours of battery life, the Chromebooks provide users the facility to multitask and be more productive.

While the Asus Chromebook Flip C214 has a convertible design and military-grade durability certification. It has 64 GB of onboard storage. Using a microSD card, the storage can be increased up to 2 TB. It is powered by Intel 64-bit dual-core processor and has a battery life of 11 hours as the C214 is equipped with a 50 Wh battery. It has a vivid touch-screen display, HD 720p camera, and stereo loudspeakers. The laptop is priced at Rs 23,999.

Features of the Asus Chromebook C223, C423, C523 are similar to the 10-hour-long battery life and 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM. They have Intel 64-bit dual-core processor and expandable memory of up to 2 TB. While C223 has 32 GB storage, C423 and C523 are available with 64 GB storage. Both C423 and C523 have touch screen variants also available along with the 180-degree feature which allows them to lay flat.

Asus Chromebook C223 is available for Rs 17,999. The non-touch and touch variants of C423 are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively Chromebook C523 non-touch variant is available for Rs 20,999 and the touch variant is priced at Rs 24,999.