Asus has dispatched the ROG Phone II to custom ROM and kernel developers

Four developers were chosen out of 10 to receive the Asus ROG Phone II to develop custom ROMs and kernels.


tech2 News StaffDec 25, 2019 15:31:03 IST

To support the developer community, Asus had sent out the Zenfone 6 or the 6z to developers in June this year. With similar intentions, the company is now sending developer units of the ROG Phone II (review) for custom ROM and kernel development.

Asus has dispatched the ROG Phone II to custom ROM and kernel developers

Asus ROG Phone II. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne.

In the Zenfone 6 program, four out of 10 developers were chosen, according to XDA Developers. However, it’s being reported that more developers could receive units in the future. The four developers including luca020400, OrdenKrieger, Freak07 and micky387 will receive the ROG Phone II. To support the development, Asus had already released a bootloader unlock tool and kernel source code.

Asus ROG Phone II Specs

Performance has always been a key aspect for Asus in its ROG Phone (review) and it is continued over to the ROG Phone 2. It is the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC which offers a 15 percent increase in graphics. Added to that is a 12 GB RAM variant along with up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The vapour chamber and cooling mechanisms have been retained from the original.

In terms of display, the ROG Phone 2 now has an upgraded 120 Hz 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and the added ability to render HDR colour. The phone does not have any display cutouts or notches and instead has bezels on the top and bottom which house the dual-speaker unit. Asus has also increased the touchscreen sampling rate to 240Hz, giving the phone a touch latency to just 49ms.

Another massive upgrade is the battery on the ROG Phone 2 which has a capacity of 6,000 mAh with support for 25W fast charging. In the camera department, the phone retains the same optics as before but has added an in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to the capacitive one in the previous version.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


