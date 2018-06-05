Asus featured its full lineup of monitors during the Computex 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan. The new monitors include the CG32 4K, VG49V gaming monitor and the ProArt PA34V Professional monitor.

Starting of with ASUS CG32 gaming monitor, the panel is 31.5" and its resolution is 4K Ultra HD. It has a standard 16:9 aspect ratio and a 40-60 Hz refresh rate with support for adaptive sync, a technology that limits screen tearing in video games. The monitor is also compliant with the VESA Display HDR 600 standard and covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space. For comparison, a regular monitor will only cover about 60-70 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space.

FreeSync can be used on any of the three included HDMI ports or from the DisplayPort 1.2 input.

Asus has also included two 5W speakers as well as two USB 3.0 ports. ASUS is positioning this monitor as an option for console gamers. Given that TVs have a slower refresh rate and high input lag, this is actually a good option.

Next is the Super Ultra Wide VG49V monitor, which has 49" VA panel, an 1800R curved display and an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio.

The refresh rate is 48-144 Hz with FreeSync. According to a report on Tech Spot, the Asus FreeSync monitors allow variable refresh rates over HDMI, thus targeting console gamers.

It provides extremely low motion blur which allows for a 1 ms moving-picture response time at 85 Hz, 100 Hz or 120 Hz. It has an input lag rate of 11.9 ms.

It has one DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI ports. Similar to the Asus CG32, it also has two 5 W speakers.

Finally, the Asus ProArt PA34V mixes work and play on an ultra-wide curve. It has a 34" IPS panel, a 1900R curved display and an aspect ratio of 21:9.

With the color gamut of 100 percent sRGB (about 70 percent DCI-P3) and a color accuracy of Delta E color which is less than two, a report in OverClock3D states that such type of a pre-calibrated IPS monitor makes the display ideal for professional-grade editing and photography work.

It also has a refresh rate of 40 Hz to 100 Hz.

The monitor supports two picture modes, which are Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP).

It provides two inputs for Thunderbolt 3. The two ports for HDMI and one DisplayPort 1.2 support Adaptive-Sync when paired with compatible graphic cards and game consoles.

All the other specifications related to all the three gaming consoles can be checked out at the Asus page.