Asus has announced the launch of a new 14-inch business laptop in India called the ExpertBook B9. Asus claims that it is the world's lightest business laptop. The ExpertBook B9 will be soon available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, and leading Commercial PC channel partners. The starting price of the laptop is Rs. 1,15,489 (exclusive of GST).

ASUS ExpertBook B9 specifications, features

Dimensions & Weight: 320 x 203 x 14.9mm and it weighs as little as 1005g2 which makes it the world’s lightest business laptop

Display: it has a 14-inch Full-HD (1920×1080) IPS with 400-nits peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB.

Processor: it has Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Intel Core i7-1165G7

GPU: Intel Xe

RAM & Storage: 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz along with Dual NVMe M.2 SSD slots

Battery & Charger: 66 WHr and 65W USB-C charger

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX with Bluetooth 5

OS: It offers Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro

I/O: It has 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 with 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, RJ-45 LAN via the micro-HDMI port, and Kensington lock slot

Other features: Backlit keyboard, MIL-STD-810H military certified, Windows Hello face recognition, Webcam shutter, Fingerprint scanner, Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0 embedded security chip, and Quad 360° far-field microphones