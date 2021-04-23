FP TrendingApr 23, 2021 23:10:22 IST
Asus has announced the launch of a new 14-inch business laptop in India called the ExpertBook B9. Asus claims that it is the world's lightest business laptop. The ExpertBook B9 will be soon available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, and leading Commercial PC channel partners. The starting price of the laptop is Rs. 1,15,489 (exclusive of GST).
ASUS ExpertBook B9 specifications, features,
Dimensions & Weight: 320 x 203 x 14.9mm and it weighs as little as 1005g2 which makes it the world’s lightest business laptop
Display: it has a 14-inch Full-HD (1920×1080) IPS with 400-nits peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB.
Processor: it has Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Intel Core i7-1165G7
GPU: Intel Xe
RAM & Storage: 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz along with Dual NVMe M.2 SSD slots
Battery & Charger: 66 WHr and 65W USB-C charger
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX with Bluetooth 5
OS: It offers Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro
I/O: It has 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 with 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, RJ-45 LAN via the micro-HDMI port, and Kensington lock slot
Other features: Backlit keyboard, MIL-STD-810H military certified, Windows Hello face recognition, Webcam shutter, Fingerprint scanner, Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0 embedded security chip, and Quad 360° far-field microphones
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.