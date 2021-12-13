News18 Network

If you are looking for a budget laptop for work and online education, then there’s a new option from Asus in the form of the Asus Chromebook CX1101. This laptop is powered by Google’s ChromeOS and not Windows operating system and comes with Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB eMMC SSD.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with a 42 Wh battery, and the company claims a battery backup of up to 13 hours along with support for fast charging with its 45 W USB-C charger.

The laptop offers two USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, HD camera, stereo loudspeakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 on the connectivity front. Talking about the display, The Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with a 11.6-inch LED anti-glare HD display with 1366 × 768 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display is mounted to a 180-degree 'lay-flat' capable hinge.

The body is made of Military-grade MIL-STD-810H rated material. The Asus Chromebook CX1101 features an edge-to-edge keyboard with full-size keys and is also spill-proof, capable of resisting accidental liquid spillage.

There is support for Chrome OS and Google Play store and provides support for Android apps, web apps, Google Workspace apps. It syncs between your Android devices and compatible devices along with storage expansion of up to 2 TB of storage with a MicroSD card.

The sale of Asus Chromebook CX1101 starts on Flipkart from 15 December; as an introductory offer, consumers can buy the Asus Chromebook CX1101 at a special discount of Rs 18,999 between 15 December and 21 December, 2021. The actual launch price of the device is Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can also avail 10 percent instant discount with SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions among no-cost EMI (for six months).