ASUS announces the VivoBook S14 and S15 with new ScreenPad 2.0 secondary display

The ASUS ScreenPad 2.0 is an upgraded version of the original ScreenPad secondary display

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 19:57:28 IST

ASUS unveiled the VivoBook lineup of its ultraportable laptops including the S14 and S15. It’s packed with the ASUS ScreenPad 2.0 secondary display that will enable users better productivity and multi-tasking capability. Availability and pricing haven’t been announced yet.

ASUS VivoBook S14 and S15 laptops.

ASUS VivoBook S14 and S15 features

The ASUS ScreenPad 2.0 is an upgrade to the original ScreenPad display that gives additional functionality to the primary display of the laptop. ScreenPad 2.0 is larger with a 5.65-inch touchscreen display and it runs on the ASUS ScreenXpert software. This software is responsible for making the secondary display work seamlessly with an extra set of features. ASUS utilities such as Quick Key, Handwriting and Number Key. To make it easier for developers to make the software compatible with ScreenPad 2.0, ASUS has released an API to be used by third-party developers.

The VivoBook S14 and S15 are available in three colour variants including Moss Green, Punk Pink, Cobalt Blue, Transparent Silver and Gun Metal. It comes with a NanoEdge display design that essentially means thin bezels giving an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, allowing the form factor to be more compact.

The laptops feature ASUS’ ErgoLift hinge design that tilts the keyboard as the lid is opened. It offers a more ergonomic typing experience with the tilted keyboard. There’s a built-in IR camera with complete support for Windows Hello. It also packs Harmon Kardon-certified audio for its speakers.

ASUS VivoBook S14 and S15 specifications

Specifications VivoBook S14 S431FL / S431FA VivoBook S14 S432FL / S432FA VivoBook S15 S531FL / S531FA VivoBook S15 S531FL / S531FA
Processor Intel Core i7-8565U
Intel Core i5-8265U		 Intel Core i7-8565U
Intel Core i5-8265U		 Intel Core i7-8565U
Intel Core i5-8265U		 Intel Core i7-8565U
Intel Core i5-8265U
Operating system Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10 Home		 Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10 Home		 Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10 Home		 Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10 Home
Display 14‑inch LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) panel with 16:9 aspect ratio 14‑inch LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) panel with 16:9 aspect ratio 15.6‑inch LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) panel with 16:9 aspect ratio 15.6‑inch LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) panel with 16:9 aspect ratio
Graphics For S431FL: NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM
For S431FA: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620		 For S432FL: NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM
For S432FA: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620		 For S531FL: NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM
For S531FA: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620		 For S532FL: NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM
For S532FA: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620
Memory Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 Up to 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 Up to 16GB 2400MHz DDR4
Storage 256GB / 512GB/ 1TB PCIe SSD 256GB / 512GB/ 1TB PCIe SSD Dual storage with 256GB / 512GB/ 1TB PCIe SSD and 1TB / 2TB HDD 256GB / 512GB/ 1TB PCIe SSD
Wireless 802.11ax Intel Wi‑Fi 6 (GIG+)
802.11ac Intel Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0		 802.11ax Intel Wi‑Fi 6 (GIG+)
802.11ac Intel Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0		 802.11ax Intel® Wi‑Fi 6 (GIG+)
802.11ac Intel® Wi‑Fi 5
Bluetooth® 4.2 or 5.0		 802.11ax Intel® Wi‑Fi 6 (GIG+)
802.11ac Intel® Wi‑Fi 5
Bluetooth® 4.2 or 5.0
Connectivity 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C™ (USB‑C™) Gen 2 (Up to 10Gbps)
1 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
1 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x SD card reader		 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C™ (USB‑C™) Gen 1
1 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
2 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x microSD card reader		 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C™ (USB‑C™) Gen 1
1 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
2 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x MicroSD card reader		 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C™ (USB‑C™) Gen 1
1 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
2 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x MicroSD card reader
Keyboard and touchpad Full‑size keyboard with 1.4 mm key travel and optional backlight
Integrated NumberPad (only on Transparent Silver models)
Palm rejection technology
Precision Touchpad (PTP) technology with four‑finger smart gesture recognition		 Full‑size backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm key travel
ASUS ScreenPad 2.0:
5.65‑inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) Super IPS display
178° wide view technology
Glass‑covered surface for fingerprint and smudge resistance
Precision Touchpad (PTP) technology with four‑finger smart gesture recognition		 Full‑size keyboard with 1.4 mm key travel
Touchpad with palm rejection technology and precision Touchpad (PTP) technology with four‑finger smart gesture recognition		 Full‑size keyboard with 1.4 mm key travel
ASUS ScreenPad 2.0:
5.65 inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) Super IPS display
178° wide view technology
Glass covered surface for fingerprint and smudge resistance
Precision Touchpad (PTP) technology with four finger smart gesture recognition
Audio ASUS SonicMaster with surround sound and smart amplifier technology
Array microphone with Cortana voice recognition
Certified by Harman Kardon		 ASUS SonicMaster with surround sound and smart amplifier technology
Array microphone with Cortana voice recognition
Certified by Harman Kardon		 ASUS SonicMaster with surround sound and smart amplifier technology
Array microphone with Cortana voice recognition
Certified by Harman Kardon		 ASUS SonicMaster with surround sound and smart amplifier technology
Array microphone with Cortana voice recognition
Certified by Harman Kardon
Software ASUS Splendid
ASUS Tru2Life Video
ASUS AudioWizard		 ASUS Splendid
ASUS Tru2Life Video
ASUS AudioWizard		 ASUS Splendid
ASUS Tru2Life Video
ASUS AudioWizard		 ASUS Splendid
ASUS Tru2Life Video
ASUS AudioWizard
Battery Fast charge to 60% capacity in 49 min
47Wh 2-cell lithium-polymer battery
For S431FL: 65W power adapter
For S431FA: 45W power adapter		 Fast charge to 60% capacity in 49 min
42Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery
For S432FL: 90W power adapter
For S432FA: 45W power adapter		 Fast charge to 60% capacity in 49 min
42Wh 3-cell lithium-prismatic battery
For S531FL: 90W power adapter
For S531FA: 45W power adapter		 Fast charge to 60% capacity in 49 min
42Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery
For S532FL: 90W power adapter
For S532FA: 45W power adapter
Colors Moss Green / Punk Pink / Cobalt Blue / Transparent Silver / Gun Metal Moss Green / Punk Pink / Transparent Silver Moss Green / Punk Pink / Cobalt Blue / Transparent Silver / Gun Metal Moss Green / Punk Pink Transparent Silver
Size 18.0 x 323.3 x 213.7 mm 18.0 x 322.4 x 211.7 mm 180 x 357.2 x 230.3 mm 180 x 357.2 x 230.3 mm
Weight 1.4 kg 1.4 kg 1.8 kg 1.8 kg

