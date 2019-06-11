tech2 News Staff

Taiwanese electronics giant Asus, which recently got banned from using the 'Zen' branding in India, is all set to announce the new VivoBook 14 & 15 in India. The Asus VivoBook 14 will be available for sale starting today on Flipkart for a price of Rs 33,990 while the VivoBook 15 will be available for a price of Rs 34,990.

Coming now to the specs of the two laptops, both laptops come with FHD (1920 x 1080) display with 178-degree wide view angle. The frameless four-sided NanoEdge technology gives the laptops about 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptops also have something called Asus ErgoLift hinge which provides for easy lifting of the lid as per the company.

Under the hood, we see that the devices are powered by up to 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics. For storage needs, you have up to 512 GB SSD and 1 TB HDD. Both laptops are powered by a 37Whr 2-cell lithium-polymer battery with the VivoBook 14 weighing at 1.5 kg and VivoBook 15 weighing at 1.6 kg.

Connectivity options for the laptops include a dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connection which can provide speeds of up to 867 Mbps, Bluetooth 4.2, 2 x USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, HDMI port and microSD card reader. In terms of colour options, the laptops come in Transparent Silver, Slate Grey, as well as Peacock Blue.

