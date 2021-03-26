Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
ASUS AiO V241 all-in-one PC with Intel 11th gen Tiger-lake Core i5 processor launched in India at Rs 61,990

The PC is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with 8 GB oDDR4 RAM.


Mar 26, 2021

ASUS has launched a new all-in-one PC, the AiO V241 in India. The AiO V241 comes with a 23.8-inch NanoEdge IPS display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent. It comes with a wide 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. It is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with 8 GB oDDR4 RAM. The PC also supports dual-storage ability: up to 1 TB HDD and up to a 512 GB SSD of storage.

Read our review of the ASUS AiO V241 all-in-one PC here.

ASUS AiO V241 all-in-one PC

The PC also comes with an HD camera and dual array mics. On the connectivity front, there are four rear-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, and the HDMI-in feature that allows people to connect other HDMI-out devices with the AiO V241 for added functionalities. Additionally, the ASUS AiO V241 comes with 3W stereo speakers, a 90W power output, and runs Windows 10 Home. There is also support for Wireless Keyboard and Mouse for better usability.

ASUS AiO V241 price and availability

The ASUS Aio V241, joining the AiO V222, comes with a starting price of Rs 61,990. It will be soon available to buy via the company’s exclusive stores and leading channel partners.

The PC comes in Black-Gold and White-Silver colour options.

