Asus 5G device with a dual-sliding mechanism reportedly leaked in renders

The renders come from an ex-designer of the Asus ZenFone product team.

tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2019 13:32:44 IST

Slider phones were all the rage back in the day and who can forget the Nokia N95 with its dual-slider design. Well if leaks and renders are to believed, then the design could be reintroduced in a new 5G phone from Asus.

Asus concept render. Evan Blass

As per leaked images by the reliable tipster, Evan Blass, Asus could be developing a device which appears to have a near bezel-less display. The phone appears to be sliding in two directions. When slid down the device reveals a dual-camera system on the top where the lenses are flagged by LED strips and when the device is slid up it reveals a speaker by Harman Kardon at the bottom.

There are more concept renders of the device which show a secondary display instead of the Harman Kardon-branded speakers. This secondary display shows some basic camera functionality like exposure control, zoom and more. The render shows the camera open on the top and the secondary display showing the contextual menu. So it could most likely be used as a display to show you the contextual options based on the app you are using. The LED strips on the top half also change position in this render.

On the back, both renders show a dual-camera setup aligned horizontally and a physical fingerprint sensor. Blass says that the phone will be 5G supported, however, the renders have given no indication about this fact. The renders come from an ex-designer of the Asus ZenFone product team.

Of course, these renders should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is entirely possible that the final product is different from these leaks. We shall update this story as soon as we have more information.

