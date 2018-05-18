A Linux-based smartwatch platform that could function as an alternative to Android Wear OS is now finally available for download.

Called AsteroidOS, the OS can display notifications, show weather-related data, calendar entries, set alarms and timers and also control music playback. AsteroidOS has also thrown in a Software Development Kit (SDK) into the mix for developers who love to tinker around with watch faces and also for those are interested in creating custom applications for smartwatches.

According to a report by Engadget, AsteroidOS is in its nascent stage as of now, but to use it right now, one does need to have a smartwatch which runs Wear OS. As per the report, the OS is currently supported by the LG G Watch, LG G Watch Urbane, LG G Watch R, Asus Zenwatch 1, Asus Zenwatch 2, Asus Zenwatch 3 and Sony Smartwatch 3.

To help you through the installation process and also since installing custom operating systems on a smartwatch is not an everyday thing, the AsteriodOS team has put together a tutorial video. The tutorial also shows you how to dual-boot and run both Wear OS and AsteroidOS on the same device.

AsteriodOS will in the future roll out for a number of newer smartwatches such as the Huawei Watch and the Samsung Gear S.